Underdog Everly not swayed by lack of money or endorsements

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my interview with Republican congressional candidate Steven Everly.
Everly trails the bigger names in the Republican primary in both money and endorsements.
That leaves him with a big mountain to climb.
Everly doesn’t have as much money compared to the better known candidates like Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Bobby Schilling.
That limits his ability to reach the masses with campaign ads.
Miller-Meeks also has every major endorsement from Iowa Republicans.
Everly talked about how that hurts his chances and why it hasn’t deterred him.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
