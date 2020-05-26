Underdog Everly not swayed by lack of money or endorsements

Republican is one of five candidates vying for the party's nomination to Congress​ ​

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my interview with Republican congressional candidate Steven Everly.

Everly trails the bigger names in the Republican primary in both money and endorsements.​

That leaves him with a big mountain to climb.​

Everly doesn’t have as much money compared to the better known candidates like Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Bobby Schilling.

​

That limits his ability to reach the masses with campaign ads.​

Miller-Meeks also has every major endorsement from Iowa Republicans.​

Everly talked about how that hurts his chances and why it hasn’t deterred him.​

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

