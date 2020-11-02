Villarreal defends actions challenged by opponent in Rock Island County State’s Attorney race

We’re sticking with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney race and incumbent Dora Villarreal.

She has a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University in business administration.

Villarreal earned her law degree from Hamline University in Minnesota.

She spent most of her career as an attorney with private law firms locally and as a public defender in Rock Island County.

Villarreal was appointed to Rock Island County State’s Attorney in the summer of 2019 when former State’s Attorney John McGehee became a circuit court judge.

We talked about the campaign and the criticism she’s taken on the job.

Villarreal discussed how surprised she is by the negative campaigning in her race.

Her opponent questions her ability to lead the department based on the release of Nathaniel Onsrud from prison.

Villarreal based that after the Innocence Project found inconsistencies in evidence not provided to the defense.

Villarreal addressed whether that decision set a guilty man free.

There’s also the handling of the settlement of the deadly tree accident outside the Rock Island Courthouse during Red, White and Boom more than two years ago.

Villarreal talked about how she responds to critics who say she hid the findings and settlement terms from taxpayers, what the biggest problem for prosecutor’s office during the pandemic and how it can it be fixed.

