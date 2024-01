Republican Presidential hopeful scheduled campaign event in Perry the day of school shooting

Vivek Ramaswamy has been sharing his conservative ideas with people in every corner of Iowa. One scheduled campaign stop brought him to Perry the day someone started shooting on the high school campus.

He and host Jim NIedelman picked up the conversation there.

“We have a mental-health epidemic in this country,” he said. “Violence is just one symptom of it.”

