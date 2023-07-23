It’s clear the Biden Administration put an emphasis on climate issues.

That includes Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent announcement of a $20 billion investment in community-based projects.

But she got a little mixed up about an investment target.

“When we invest in clean energy, and electric vehicles, and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water,” she said.

Host Jim NIedelman, host of “4 the Record,” is pretty sure she meant “reduce pollution,” although some think reducing the population could help.

Question of the week: What you thought

Here’s what you thought about our last question of the week. We asked what you think about Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s decision to block military promotions because of the military’s abortion policy.

Thomas starts, with “Like it.”

Dawne disagrees, saying “He’s just a white nationalist with some kind of hell bend to destroy this country from within.”

Marge finishes with “I think he’s been whacked over the head way too often.”

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home