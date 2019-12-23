Walsh on president’s trade policy: ‘Trump screwed Iowa’

I’m not sure I’ve heard any Republican who’s a more vocal and vicious critic of President Trump than Joe Walsh.

Of course, Walsh is running against him for the Republican nomination.

But, rarely do you hear the kind of critical vocabulary directed at the president that comes from Walsh.

He doesn’t like the way Trump has run the country from the White House.

Those issues include foreign policy like trade and the Middle East.

Here’s that part of our conversation.

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

Trade

Walsh is an outspoken critic of President Trump on trade, specifically when it comes to the back and forth tariffs with China.

We’ve seen farmers pay a big price from this.

They are getting some federal relief and a deal with China could be close, but Walsh explained how he would approach China, their currency manipulation and violation of technology secrets and how much credit he gives the president for reaching a bipartisan trade deal on the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement?

Foreign policy

U.S. forces are still engaged in Afghanistan.

Senator Lindsey Graham suggests the president could decide in the next few weeks to start withdrawing troops.

Walsh discussed how the United States get out of Afghanistan without it giving rise to a terrorist state, what the U.S. role would be there, in Iraq and Syria under a Joe Walsh administration and what he would do to approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

