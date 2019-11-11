Warren unrelenting on big tech: ‘It’s time to break these guys up’

In the past I’ve referred to Elizabeth Warren as a policy wonk’s policy wonk. She doesn’t shy away from getting into the weeds on any issue.

One of her skills is being able to make the details of a complicated issue relatable.

The senator’s been very outspoken against big technology during the campaign.

She is convinced enormous companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google are breaking the law.

Big Tech

Warren’s arguably been the most outspoken on big technology.

She says Google, Facebook and Amazon need to be broken up based on anti-trust laws.

Other candidates say their activity needs to be reviewed and then break up as necessary.

Warren explained why she doesn’t feel she’s rushing to judgment.

Nuclear weapons

Warren’s stance on nuclear weapons came up during one of the debates.

She supports a “no first use” policy. That is, the United States would not inititate a nuclear attack against any adversary.

This issue could easily be a central argument against Warren by Donald Trump if she’s the nominee — that she’s weak on defense.

Warren discussed why the threat of nuclear weapons isn’t necessary as leverage with our adversaries.

