Washington DC statehood brings debate

Democrats in the House of Representatives scheduled a vote this upcoming week on whether to make Washington D.C. the 51st state.

There’s more to it than that.

Senate Republicans and the president might not go along.

This has been a debate for years.

Its population is larger than Vermont and Wyoming — and not far behind Delaware, Alaska and the Dakotas.

This is taxation without representation. Perkins and Kaufmann discussed if it is time to make Washington D.C. a state.

