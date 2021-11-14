Web extra: Biden gets bipartisan credit for recent progress in fighting cyber-terrorism

Arrests, indictments and bounties focus on international hacking group behind ransomware attacks

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from our panel discussion with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

Cyber-terrorism is an important topic we regularly address on 4 the Record. It came up again this week in response to activity that didn’t get a lot attention in the media.

We saw some significant developments in the electronic warfare we know as cyber-crime.

It comes about a week after hackers found their way into the Robin Hood trading app and obtained personal information from about 5 million customers.

The Biden administration flexed some muscle and got help from international allies in a cyber crackdown.

“I’m going to give credit to the Biden administration,” Porter said. “They are seeing results. They formed a 30-nation task force earlier this year.”

“I’m going to give kudos to the Biden administration,” Kaufmann said. “Maybe this can kick-start some continuity and speaking with one voice.”

Hear the rest of what they have to say in the video.

