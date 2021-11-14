Web extra: Biden gets bipartisan credit for recent progress in fighting cyber-terrorism

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from our panel discussion with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil.

Cyber-terrorism is an important topic we regularly address on 4 the Record. It came up again this week in response to activity that didn’t get a lot attention in the media.

We saw some significant developments in the electronic warfare we know as cyber-crime.

It comes about a week after hackers found their way into the Robin Hood trading app and obtained personal information from about 5 million customers.

The Biden administration flexed some muscle and got help from international allies in a cyber crackdown.

“I’m going to give credit to the Biden administration,” Porter said. “They are seeing results. They formed a 30-nation task force earlier this year.”

“I’m going to give kudos to the Biden administration,” Kaufmann said. “Maybe this can kick-start some continuity and speaking with one voice.”

Hear the rest of what they have to say in the video.

