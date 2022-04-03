Thanks for checking out this web extra.

One big national issue from our panel we didn’t have time to bring you on 4 the Record this week surrounds Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas..

We’re back with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

There have been calls from a few Democrats for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. More of them call at least for him to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A lot of the criticism stems from an eight-to-one decision in January when the high court ruled against Donald Trump’s attempt to exert executive privilege and keep the House Select Committee investigating the attack from obtaining communications involving the Trump administration that day.

Clarence Thomas was the only justice to side with the former president, and he didn’t give any reasons for his position.

Here’s the issue for those of you who are not aware of it.

Virginia Thomas is a Republican activist and the wife of Clarence Thomas.

News broke more than a week ago that she sent dozens of text messages to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pressuring him to fight to overturn the election results from November of 2020 up until the invasion of the Capitol.

Now the House Select Committee wants to talk to her about that communication … the same communication her husband tried to block Congress from seeing.

“The real problem I have is: Are you going to hold someone accountable for what their spouse does?” Kaufmann said. “I think we open a Pandora’s Box here if we are going to begin to hold accountable public officials for their spouses’ actions.”

“Asking him to resign at this point would be a little bit premature,” Gayman said. “At minimum, you need to recuse yourself from any cases (you’re going to vote on.)”

