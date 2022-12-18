Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We ran out of time on “4 the Record” to bring you all of our panel discussion.

This part of the conversation focuses on recreational marijuana businesses and the federal law that keeps them from having access to banks.

We continue our conversation with former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican; and a recent Iowa state representative candidate, Kay Pence, a Democrat who’s also the vice president for the Iowa Alliance for Retired Americans.

Congress has yet to adopt the latest spending bill needed to keep the government running.

They reached a deal in principle on a week-long spending bill. Democrats tried to attach a rider to it that would give marijuana businesses legal access to banks.

They can’t now because the drug is illegal at the federal level, which blocks them from doing business with banks.

Recreational marijuana is now legal in 21 states, Washington, D. C., and Guam. These businesses have been creative in trying to get around the restriction.

Both panelists think marijuana businesses should have access to banks.

“Absolutely,” Millage said. “They should be given access to the banking system … They should be treated like every other business.”

‘It’s just too hard to do business in cash,” Pence said. “I think it creates, probably, a crime issue in the areas where they’re moving around with large amounts of cash.”

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

