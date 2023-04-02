Thanks for checking out this web extra.

Host Jim Niedelman didn’t have enough time on “4 the Record” to bring you all of his conversation with Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood.

The two finished by turning the discussion to the budget.

They discussed the debt ceiling – the country’s on course to run out of money in June if Congress doesn’t raise it – and Republicans demand spending cuts, but maintain that won’t come at the expense of Social Security or Medicare.

“I think we have to have a conversation in a bipartisan way on how we reduce our spending,” LaHood said. “We’re almost $32 trillion in debt.”

To hear what else LaHood has to say, click on the video.

