Thanks for checking out this web extra of “4 the Record.” We didn’t have time to bring you all of our panel discussion that focused on a decision by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds about federal relief for child care.

Hear what Vice Chairman of the Scott County Republican Party Rob Edel and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat, have to say about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’s decision not to fill out application forms for a federal grant.

Is this a political move because the governor doesn’t want to be seen as taking help from the White House Democrats?

“The directive from Iowans is very clear to Gov. Reynolds, and it’s just simply to keep doing what you’re doing …. I agree that if we don’t need the federal funds, there’s no reason to take them,” Edel said.

“Iowa is one of 25 states that has the dubious distinction of being considered a child-care desert …. She’s turned her back on that money, and it’s going to hurt the children of Iowa,” Schwiebert said.

