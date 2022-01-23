WEB EXTRA Jan 6 Committee: ‘Sham’ investigation or enforcing ‘rule of law’

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We didn’t have time to bring you all of your panel discussion on this week’s 4 the Record.

The one issue left to address: developments in the investigation into the attack on the Capitol a year ago. More subpoenas were issued this week from the House Select Committee investigating last year’s invasion of the U. S. Capitol calling for them to testify in front of the committee.

Rudy Giuliani is the biggest name in this group, along with two other lawyers who promoted conspiracy theories of election fraud for the former president.

The committee got a win from the Supreme Court that will send hundreds of President Trump’s records that could determine the extent of his knowledge or involvement in the attack.

Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and Scott County Democratic Party Chair Matt Trimble share their thoughts.

“This committee is a sham,” said Kaufmann. “Nancy Pelosi removed Republicans from the committee …. It’s a political sideshow.”

‘No one’s above the law,” Trimble said. “Especially in America …. It’s about the rule of law.”

