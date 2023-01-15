Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We ran out of time on 4 The Record and couldn’t bring you all of Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood.

it’s a brief discussion about the split between the House and the Senate, and opportunities LaHood sees for compromise with a divided Congress.

“The issues that I heard in the election are securing our southern border, what do we do about runaway inflation, how do we get back to energy independence, taking on China,” LaHood said. “I look at those as all bipartisan issues. We ought to be able to find common ground on those issues moving forward.”

To hear more of what LaHood has to say, click on the video.

