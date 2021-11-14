Web extra: Litesa Wallace runs on President’s agenda, not away from it, in bid for Congress

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

Jim Niedelman had a long conversation with Illinois Congressional candidate Litesa Wallace.

We couldn’t fit all of it in this week’s 4 the Record. We pick it up with the infighting in Congress among Democrats.

“I certainly would have voted for the infrastructure bill that just passed recently,” she said. “It’s going to put many people back to work.”

Wallace shares her thoughts about the bill, the division within the Democratic party in Washington, and more. Hear what she says in the video.

