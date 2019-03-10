WEB EXTRA: Pete Buttigieg up to challenge as first gay presidential candidate

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana is the first openly gay candidate to run for president.

It’s one of a few ways he would make history if elected.

We talked about whether the country is ready for it.

Like it or not his campaign is groundbreaking. It’s not the reason he’s running and shouldn’t be the basis of whether people vote for him.

We asked him if he feels American society is at a point where it’s ready to elect a gay president.

The most recent Gallup poll that even brought up this question was in 2015.

It found an overwhelming majority of Democrats and Republicans wouldn’t vote for a gay president.

Buttigieg talked about how much he thinks it has changed since then.

Watch the entire discussion in the video above.

