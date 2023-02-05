Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum.

They had a very in-depth discussion that we simply didn’t have enough time to bring to you on “4 the Record.”

In this segment, they talk about how to improve the reputation for police where people don’t trust officers, as well as what politicians are getting right and wrong when it comes to police reform.

“If you’re going to hold the police to this higher standard, you better train them and select them better,” Wexler said.

To hear what else Wexler says about contemporary policing issues, click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.