Republican says ending support for Ukraine is support for Vladimir Putin

Here’s how Hutchinson responded to the question of continued support for Ukraine.

“We can’t say we’re just going to end that and let Russian win that and to claim that territory,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve got to be able to continue to support Ukraine, as well as Israel.”

