We’re back with Iowa State Senate candidate Alan Weets, who is running in the Republican primary for the 41st District.

Republicans used their majority in the legislature and control of the governor’s mansion to push through more of their conservative agenda.

That includes more tax reform that puts Iowa on pace to a flat tax of 3.9 percent in 2026.

Weets supports that.

“I believe that people should be able to keep what they earn,” Weets said. “I’d like to see more consumption-based taxes going forward.”

Watch the video to hear what else he has to say.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.