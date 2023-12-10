Vice President Harris unveiled five principles for Gaza approach after Israel's war against Hamas

This week, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Israel’s war against Hamas on behalf of the Biden Administration.

She outlined the administration’s goal for life around Israel, the West Bank and Gaza after the war.

Harris indicated there are five principles that are the basis of the approach to stabilizing Gaza, specifically:

No forcible displacement of Palestinians.

No reoccupation by Israel.

No siege or blockade.

No territory reduction.

Gaza cannot be used as a platform for terrorism.

Host Jim Niedelman returns to discuss that and more with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“I think it’s quite attainable,” Gayman said. “The Palestinian authority has not been in control in Gaza for quite some time, so it’s going to be quit an effort.”

“On paper, it may seem to work,” Kaufmann said. (But) “The Palestinian authority has problems even within the West Bank territory.”

Hear what else our panelists think when you click on the video.

