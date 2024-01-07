President Joe Biden is on his way to coast to the Democratic Party’s nomination in his re-election campaign despite some long-shot challengers.

But there could be a bigger problem for November. It’s in the form of an “abandon-Biden” movement. A growing number of Muslim Americans are behind it.

They’re upset with Biden’s policy toward Israel, specifically, and his reluctance to pressure Israel into an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

They wouldn’t get their way from Donald Trump or almost any of the other Republican candidates.

Instead, they plan to get behind a third-party candidate.

Host Jim Niedelman returns to discuss that and more with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican.

“”Right now the alternative is Donald Trump,” Perkins said. “I don’t think he would handle this situation any better than how it’s being handled right now.”

“I hope this doesn’t force Biden to change his policy toward Israel,” Millage said. “We’ve always had Israel’s back.”

