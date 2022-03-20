We pick up our countdown to the Illinois primary.

It’s now exactly 100 days away on June 28.

We’re working to bring you all of the candidates in the big contested races among Democrats and Republicans in Iowa and Illinois.

Today we go back to the Democratic primary for the Illinois 17th Congressional District.

The seat being vacated by Democrat Cheri Bustos.

The field is now down to seven Democrats who want the nomination.

Spence Morris didn’t file to be on the ballot in time.

That leaves Jonathan Logemann, Jackie McGowan, Linda McNeely, Angie Normoyle, Eric Sorensen, Litesa Wallace and Marsha Williams.

There’s no obvious advantage when it comes to fundraising. No one is in a dominating position with cash on hand at the end of the year based on their reports with the federal election commission:

Logemann has more than $45,000.

There are no reports filed with the FEC for McGowan or McNeely.

Normoyle leads the Democrats in this race with almost $76,000.

Sorensen has close to $57,000.

Wallace has about $39,000.

Williams is at $7,600 in her campaign account.

We will pay more attention to Marsha Williams this morning. She was born in Joliet, and was raised there as well as Peoria and Shorewood. Williams calls Channahon home today.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies as a working mom from Purdue University’s online program.

Williams now works as an admissions adviser for 160 Driving Academy, which is a trade school that trains people to be commercial truck drivers and operates across the country, with locations in Moline, Peoria and Rockford.

Politically, she’s never held elected office before.

Williams says she became a political activist in 2002, primarily as an advocate for abortion rights and volunteering for Planned Parenthood.

Her platform supports universal health care and the Green New Deal, which puts her in the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

“I believe we need a voice of the regular working people in office. I am that person,” she said.

Hear what else she has to say in the video.

