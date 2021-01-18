Winckler critical of Reynolds’ pandemic approach

Iowa State Representative Cindy Winckler joined 4 the Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Tax cuts

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds reopened the idea of tax cuts during the pandemic.

She specifically called on lawmakers to eliminate the triggers that were established three years ago for the tax cuts adopted then.

They require the state to meet a revenue target before allowing tax cuts.

She wants those gone so tax cuts can happen.

Her plan would consolidate tax brackets more and lower the highest tax bracket in a couple of years.

Democrats didn’t like the tax cuts of 2018 and certainly won’t like to see them now.

Reynolds suggests the state can afford it.

We asked Winckler to weigh in.

Pandemic

Reynolds touted the strength of Iowa’s economy during the pandemic, citing unemployment is at 3.6 percent, and that her approach to the pandemic kept 80 percent of businesses open.

Winckler shared what she thinks about Reynolds’ approach to the public health crisis.

Schools

Reynolds says it’s time to send kids back to class in person if parents want it, adding it can’t wait any longer.

The governor also supports increasing open enrollment options — school choice.

Wincker talked about her concerns about these plans.