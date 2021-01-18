Winckler OK with Iowa governor’s emphasis on expanding broadband access

Governor Kim Reynolds made it among her priorities in Condition of the State Address

Iowa is on solid ground. That’s the message Governor Kim Reynolds tried to get across in her Condition of the State address this week.

She did not bring up the fact the state’s positivity rate for the coronavirus is above 35 percent — among the highest in the country.

Reynolds says it’s time for kids to go back to school in person if they’re parents are OK with it.

She praised the status of Iowa’s economy and keeping businesses open during the pandemic.

The governor announced plans to spend millions on expanding internet access, child care and for mental health services.

A new round of tax cuts is also one of her priorities.

Reynolds found reason for optimism in the pandemic.

“If anything, this year has shown us what we can accomplish, and how fast we can do it. Hold onto that spirit. To that ingenuity and collaboration. To the feeling that we’re working together for the greater good, and not ourselves. If we can do that-if we can work with and for each other-then we will do great things,” said Reynolds during her Condition of the State address.

Reynolds goes into the legislative session with the deck stacked in her favor once again.

Republicans in control of the House, Senate and the governor’s mansion.

Democrats will try to influence legislation any way they can.

State Representative Cindy Winckler will be in the middle of that debate.

She joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week.

Last week Reynolds outlined her agenda in her Condition of the State address.

Winckler discussed some of the ideas she thinks Democrats can support

Reynolds says she wants to increase broadband access across the state — something rural areas lack.

She’s willing to spend $450 million through 2025 to get there.

Winckler shared her thoughts on the timeline and financial commitment

The governor made a push to expand child care, calling for $3 million to go for public-private partnerships and $25 million in block grants to promote child care startups.

Winckler addressed if this addresses the need.

Reynolds paid some attention to mental health programs by saying she wants to increase spending by $15 million this year and $15 million next year.

Winckler talked about where she would like to see the money targeted.

