We’re back with Andrew Yang, founder and co-chair of the Forward Party.

His party’s website platform mentions three priorities, and he discussed those with us.

Andrew Yang

Free people

Thriving communities

Vibrant democracy

“It turns out most all of us can agree on those things, that we want them,” he said.”And there are different ways to achieve those goals in different communities.”

To hear what else Yang has to say about those priorities, click on the link.

We want to hear from you, too, which brings us to our question of the week. What do you think about Andrew Yang’s Forward Party intended for moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.