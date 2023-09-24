Candidate says elected officials need to be good listeners

Host Jim NIedelman gets back to the Davenport mayoral race today.

Four candidates made the Oct. 10 primary ballot: Yvonne Collins, Iowa State Rep. Ken Croken, incumbent Mayor Mike Matson and Brandon Westmoreland. Early voting is underway in the Davenport primary.

Yvonne Collins (4 the Record)

Today, we learn a little more about Collins. She was born and raised in Davenport, where she graduated from Central High School. She earned a medical assistant degree from Hamilton Technical College, then went on to get her certified nursing degree from Scott Community College.

Collins has spent her professional career as a medical assistant and is now an integrated care coordinator.

“There are people who don’t feel that they have a voice,” she said. “I want them to know they do have a voice.”

To hear more of what Collins has to say, click on the video.

