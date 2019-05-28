Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian

4 Your Money: Trade War and the impact on investment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s edition of 4 Your Money, NelsonCorp Wealth Management CEO David Nelson discusses the impact trade wars can have on your investments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Pros Who Know | Nelson Corp