5 people sent to the hospital after accident involving ambulance

BETTENDORF, Iowa - UPDATE: Five people were sent to the hospital for their injuries following a two-car accident involving an ambulance in Bettendorf.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. this morning near the intersection of Middle Road and Parkway Drive, according to a press release from Bettendorf's public information officer Lauran Haldeman.

A 2004 Chevrolet Aveo hit a Medic Ambulance. Emergency responders had to extract the driver, a 24-year-old Moline woman. She was then sent to Genesis East with serious injuries.

A 3-year-old who was also in the car was sent to Genesis East for treatment, too.

The two Medic employees in the ambulance were transported to Genesis East for treatment. The patient who was in the ambulance was sent to Unity Point Hospital in Bettendorf.

The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating the accident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Middle Road has reopened.

EARLIER UPDATE

A car accident involving an ambulance has happened in Bettendorf.

The accident is near the intersection of Middle Road and Olympia Drive.

There is visible damage on the ambulance and a blue passenger car.

Traffic is blocked so you’ll want to avoid the area.

Local 4 News has a crew on scene as this is a developing story and will post more information as it becomes available.

Ambulance involved in Bettendorf crash being towed @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/ocJrFRRaUR — Kelley Bowles WHBF (@Kelley_Bowles1) January 7, 2019