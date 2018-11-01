A 19- year-old is making sure you go out and vote

MOLINE, Illinois - Election day is on November 6th.

And while some may have already cast their vote for those who haven't and are on the fence of doing so, a19-year-old student is making sure you cast your vote.

Augustana sophomore Maggie Jokinen has made it a mission to educate residents on the election going from door to door in Moline.

"After how low the voter turnout was in 2016 that it is so important that people are educated about who the candidates are in their region. I think we're actually going to have a really good voter turnout this year," says Jokinen.

And Maggie could play a role in that turnout..

"2016 was a wakeup call for a lot of people. So i think it's so important that people like me are going around and their providing easily accessible information."

Today, Maggie is handing out fliers for Gregg Johnson, the local democratic candidate for the State Senate, but her efforts aren't exclusive to one particular party.

"Our main goal is to make sure people find the candidate that represents their values so we can live in the most apt democracy."

One resident says voting is one way to secure that.

"You gotta get out there and get your voice out there and i always sense it as if you don't vote, you don't get to complain about the outcome, you don't get to celebrate the outcome if you don't take part in your civil right civil duties to do such things," says Charles Owen.

And voting is a right we must take advantage of says Maggie.

"We live in an amazing country where we have this democracy, we have a say in who makes the decisions for us. I think we are really really privileged to be in that position."



