1  of  3
Breaking News
Three new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Scott County; one person dies of virus in Muscatine County Historic number of more than 500,000 unemployment claims filed in Illinois Iowa governor: QC numbers improve, but ‘we’re still not at the peak’
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

A boy from Florida runs a mile in honor of Hampton’s Police Chief

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An 11-year-old boy from Florida ran a mile while carrying the Blue Line flag in honor of Hampton’s Police Chief.

Zechariah Cartledge started the non-profit organization Running for Heroes two years ago.

He runs a mile every time a first responder dies in the line of duty while holding a flag in that person’s honor. He also raises money for injured emergency workers.

“I give a brief information every single time about this hero and

I also before I run do a quick prayer in honor of their family and department so they can heal even more,” said Cartledge.

He will mail the flag to the chief’s family along with a letter paying his respects.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss