A boy from Florida runs a mile in honor of Hampton’s Police Chief

An 11-year-old boy from Florida ran a mile while carrying the Blue Line flag in honor of Hampton’s Police Chief.



Zechariah Cartledge started the non-profit organization Running for Heroes two years ago.



He runs a mile every time a first responder dies in the line of duty while holding a flag in that person’s honor. He also raises money for injured emergency workers.



“I give a brief information every single time about this hero and

I also before I run do a quick prayer in honor of their family and department so they can heal even more,” said Cartledge.



He will mail the flag to the chief’s family along with a letter paying his respects.