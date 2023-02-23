Good morning QCA. When you head out the door this morning, grab the heavy coat as temps will be in the mid 30’s but falling into the lower 30’s this afternoon.

As you head out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be cold so bundle up! Look to see feel like temps near 0° with a mostly cloudy sky.

The best news of the week will arrive over the weekend as we will finally see some sunshine and mild temperatures. Temps will climb out of the 20’s and 30’s into the 40’s and 50’s by Sunday! The mild temps will stick will us through next week however we are tracking another round of heavy rain again Sunday night into Monday morning.