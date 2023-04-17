Good morning and happy happy Monday! We sure are missing the weather that we saw last week. It will be a cold and windy Monday as temps are expected to top out in the mid 50’s with feel-like temps in the 40’s and 30’s. We are under a Wind Advisory until 3 pm today as wind gusts could reach upwards of 40mph.

Temperatures will start to warm up once Tuesday gets underway. Winds will die down and highs will climb into the lower to mid-60s under a sunny sky! It will be a great day to be outside.

We are tracking the threat of storms on Wednesday and Thursday and some storms could be on the strong to severe side. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday.