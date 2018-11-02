A Gateway to opportunities for Clinton youth with a new community center

Clinton, Iowa - Without a lot of options for kids after school, a Clinton man has turned an old school into a place where the young have an opportunity to chase their dreams.

Jorge Landa Rodriguez purchased the keys to the former elementary and alternative high school and started moving in early this year.

He and volunteers have since been turning it into the Gateway Area Community Center.

While it serves as a home to his boxing club, Landa Rodriguez told Local Four News his goal all along was to have one central spot for kids in the afternoon for activities and mentorship.

Nov. 2 was a extra special night at boxing, dance and violin class got underway. The Gateway Area Community Center welcomed Clinton-native Zach Villa after completing a 1.975 miles trip from California to Clinton on his Harley.

The musician and actor has been working to raise a dollar a mile along this journey to help support this new effort in his hometown.

For those behind the community center, they tell me it goes a long way to completing their mission.

Jorge Landa Rodriguez, Gateway Area Community Center Executive Director, said, “No kid left behind, that’s our motto.”

Teaching kids how to fight in the ring is only part of the goal for Jorge Landa Rodriguez.

Landa Rodriguez said, “I couldn’t dream that we would grow this fast, but I’m glad that we did. We cater to a lot of families on a daily basis.”

The coach of Del Sol Boxing Club isn’t just focused on footwork and jabbing but developing a concentration and dedication from his young students.

“I couldn’t reach every kid through boxing, so I wanted to make sure we found a place where we could created an environment where kids would be safe and they could do what it is they love to do. Where kids could be kids more than anything and follow their dreams more importantly," said Landa Rodriguez.

But his dream is helping teachers of other talents work toward the same goal, as he turns once vacant halls into a place with an expansive mission.

Landa Rodriguez said, “It’s a need in the community for the kids. To give them a plateau from where they can actually advance and prosper in any dreams that they might have.”

For Landa Rodriguez, his focus is on kids who might not have the easiest access to achieving that.

Landa Rodriguez said, “Cater to low income, no incomes families.”

Before the first class started in March, Landa Rodriguez said there was no place like this for kids and teens in the community and their grown fast.

In addition to boxing, volunteers have helped to open the door to many opportunities keeping kids busy and explore their passions.

Landa Rodriguez said, “We have dance, we have string orchestra, we have piano, we even have ukulele.”

Also plenty of art programs, a teen lounge in partnership with the local Gamestop store and services providing advice.

Landa Rodriguez said, “Hope Alive, which is a mentoring program that touches on touchy subjects like mental health issues or depression.”

Landa Rodriguez said the impact this place has been able to have in just a few months shows to never give up in something you believe in.

Landa Rodriguez said, “We reach almost 3,000 people daily, and that’s amazing for a community our size.”

The Community Center is also working to add a daycare, arcade room and a library-study room.

Villa, who spent the last few days on the road to get here, came back to judge a talent competition Saturday night to support the community center.

Linda Rodriguez told Local Four News, he wanted Villa to come as an example for the kids of someone achieving their dream.

"The reason it was important for us to have Zach is because it shows these kids first hand. They actually have someone here present in front of them that has accomplished his dreams. That moved forward. That realized that even though Clinton is his home and is in his heart," he said.

Landa Rodriguez told Local Four News they accept donations of art supplies, clothing and other items that can be used for the kids.

If someone is interested in offering a program or volunteering, they can find more information on their website.