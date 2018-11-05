A local church standing by the transgender community

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Metropolitan Community Church in Davenport is inviting the community to join them on their rally opposing the administrations' plan to create a legal definition of gender.

The administration plans to define gender as one determined at birth.

Reverend Richard Hendricks says, this notion erases the trans community, and their rights.

The church hopes to spread love and acceptance at the demonstration.

"You don't have to understand what it means to be transgender. You just have to know that its wrong to hate and if you know that its wrong to hate, then please come. Please come and show your support because we shouldn't be othering people. We should let people be who they are," says the reverend.

The rally will be hosted at the Metropolitan Community church on Wednesday, at seven at night.