A local woman inspiring students to enroll and graduate college

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A local woman is sharing her life experiences to inspire young people to enroll and finish college. Jasmine Bozeman dealt with her own hardships but she didn't quit.

"I've had to weather so many so many storms to get where i am. It was not easy," says Bozeman.

At a young age, Bozeman always knew she was destined for something bigger, college.

But although she didn't have the means to do it, she says that didn't stop her.

" That created resiliency in me to figure out ok, i need to get scholarships i need to get grants, i need to figure out how i'm going to do this without that financial support, but i had that emotional support."

And she kept that resilience through some hardships, including a pregnancy and homelessness.

"People can relate to me who have similar experiences to see like, ok, well she didn't have a silver spoon she didn't have everything just laid before her on a silver platter she had to work for it."

Now an Executive Assistant at Pregnancy Resources, she's inspired a student with similar story.

"She's definitely a role model of mine because if she was able to finish school with everything she's gone through then so can I," says student, Bethany Kelly.

Kelly is a second-year nursing student.

She shares one piece of advice given by Bozeman that has stuck with her.

"Keep pushing forward. Don't let the things of my life the problems of my life distract me from what my goals are."

And Bozeman shares that's taken time.

"Knowing my value and knowing my worth and not selling my self short and recognizing that i do have something of value to offer."

Bozeman is working on a supplemental program for student that focuses on college prep and life skills training.

She plans to launch that next fall in Davenport.

