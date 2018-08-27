A new kind of fun for parents and children: Toddler Time Party
Altitude Trampoline Park invites parents and children to spend a day of fun.
DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Altitude Trampoline Park in Davenport, is hosting Toddler Time Party.
Kids are encouraged to jump, and throw just about anything they see in sight.
The park has trampolines, swings, and arts and crafts.
To join the fun, the party is Monday through Friday from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
