A nonprofit organization hosts a Thanksgiving Dinner for refugees

The nonprofit group Spring Forward hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Newcomers for refugee families that are new to the Quad Cities, most of them are from Burma and the Congo.



The organization’s goal is to help them adapt to their new life in the United States.



Leah Hodege is a teacher at Spring Forward and teaches refugees the English language.



“The students that we teach right now all have refugee status, most of them are refugees from Burma and some are Congolese refugees,” said Hodege.



Each year their number of students continue to grow, currently they have 30 adults and 12 children in the program.



For many of the students and their families this will be their first Thanksgiving dinner.



Four month ago Ning Lam Dim arrived to the United States with her husband and four children. She described her feelings towards spending the holiday with Spring Forward as “Happy, Excited.”