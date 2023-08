It’s going to be perfect to kick off the new work week! Highs will climb into the lower 80’s with mostly sunny skies. We can expect the same conditions heading into our Tuesday.

High pressure will continue to stay around through the end of the week and temps will range from the upper 70’s to lower 80’s through Thursday. We will then begin a warming pattern starting Friday as highs climb back into the mid-80s and 90’s return over the weekend.