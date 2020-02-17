A store that helps low-income families has a new location

A store that helps low-income families and those who’ve suffered from natural disasters hosted their open house on Sunday.



Ann’s Helping Hands showed the community their new facility in Port Byron on Sunday afternoon. Their goal is to help families free of charge.



All of the donated money goes toward Upper Rock Island County students.



Their new location allows them to have a designated drop-off location.



“We pretty much accept baby clothes, children’s clothes, adult clothes, junior sizes, men and women’s both, we accept furniture, kitchen stuff,” said Ann McCarrell, CEO.



They are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.