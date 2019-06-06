A VERY GOOD BOY: Man's best friend saves owner from house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A Davenport man is alive tonight thanks to his four-legged friend.

Jeff Breheny's house caught fire and his 2-year-old pit bull named Motley alerted him before the smoke detector did.

It all started Tuesday morning at 3:15 when Motley woke Breheny up.

"He was jumping and barking very loud and hysterically," he said. "He was scratching and kind of clawing at the front door and at that time when I was approaching the door I heard a smoke detector go off ... As I opened up the door smoke just rolled in."

Firefighters say it was an electrical fire and it burned a hole in the floor of the top unit. Breheny said they're looking at an $8,500 repair.

"[Motley] saved a lot of damage. I mean there, was some pretty extensive damage, but he saved possibly a lot more and possibly saved me," Breheny said. "He did get a t-bone steak last night. He likes it medium that way it's not too tough to chew."

The house and Breheny are a part of the One-Eighty, a non-profit that helps people struggling with homelessness and addiction.

The crew had just fixed up the top floor so more members could move in.

"We get curve ball quite a bit and this is kind of a big curve ball," Breheny said.

But as long as he's got Motley, Breheny isn't worried.

"That's a great dog right there," Breheny said. "God blessed me with that dog right there."

You can help with One-Eighty's recover efforts by donating here.