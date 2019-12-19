A woman from Bettendorf makes bracelets in honor of her six friends who are fighting cancer

A woman in Bettendorf is donating money from bracelets she sells to the American Cancer Society. She’s doing it in honor of her six friends who are currently fighting the disease.



According to the American Cancer Society in 2019 it’s estimated that over one-million people will be diagnosed with cancer. This year there were over 68,000 people from Illinois who were diagnosed with the disease and 17,000 in Iowa.



Janet Leman said she started making bracelets as a hobby and now she’s making them to help find a cure for cancer.



“So this year I decided I was going to take the money a dollar from each bracelet that I’ve sold which I do sell a lot and I’m going to donate it to the cancer society,” said Leman.



She is no stranger to hearing the word cancer, both of her parents had different forms of cancer.



By the end of this year she’ll be donating $50 but she has a bigger goal for next year.



“I’d like to give a lot, I would like to give $500,” said Leman.



She’s been making bracelets for nearly eight years and has her own strategy.



“I have them all in color together so that I know how I want it set up,” said Leman. “I look and see what goes with what and if it needs silver in it or gold in it and then I put it together it that way.”



Leman has made 700 bracelets and hopes to have them all sold by the end of next year.