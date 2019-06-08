Abernathy's cultivating unique new home after flooding

Davenport, Iowa - It's been a long and dirty process in the aftermath of the record-breaking flooding to get back to business as usual.

As the Flood Fest benefit concert will be raising funding to help with that effort, those impacted in the downtown are putting in a lot of time and energy.

It's also providing a new beginning for Abernathy's.

The unique store of handmade and vintage items said goodbye to their Second Street location.

It suffered extensive damage from the flooding, and the property's owner decided to sell.

They're now in the process of renovating their new home and starting a new chapter.

Abernathy's co-owner Nicole Perez said, "Looking at this as a fresh start. So we're going to do everything the way we want to do it."

It's a blank canvas.

Abernathy's co-owner Rebecca Nicke said, "Really been focusing on painting. This building is super old, so the paint has kind of hide all the sins."

Abernathy's co-owners of Rebecca Nicke and Nicole Perez are bouncing off ideas after finding the new bones to showcase their distinct retail spot.

Perez said the landlord told them, "'You can do whatever you want' and that was the keywords, so that's why we picked it."

Even though they went searching across the Quad Cities, for Abernathy's it was essential to keep their vintage roots planted in downtown Davenport.

Nicke said, "This west end of Davenport has been patiently awaiting its revitalization, and we're really happy with our new neighbors, 392. They've been super supportive."

"Had a lot of people contact us, which is super fortunate," added Nicke. "People knew that we were looking for a space and we had realtors and landlords reaching out to us letting us know what the opportunities were and we took several weeks and looked at several spaced all over the Quad Cities, but we're happy to be able to stay here in Downtown Davenport."

"We got to get going. We got to keep moving on, so we found a spot, but we did a lot of searching beforehand," said Perez.

While they're known for items created from scratch, as a business it's a square one they weren't expecting.

Nicke said, "Our old location was flooded with almost four feet of water inside of the building. We were fortunate enough to save a lot of our merchandise."

While the building suffered significant damage, there are parts of the business too they won't get entirely back.

Perez said, "I lost my entire salon, and the photo shoot area, and my husband had a little section for screen printing in the way back. That's all gone."

"Water is so powerful, and I had no idea," Perez added. "We lost a lot of stuff. We thought we made out with at least 90 percent of our merchandise and that, the merchandise part is probably true but all the personal stuff that we lost kind of, almost outweighs that."

They're picking up the pieces with many helping hands.

Perez said, "The support has been amazing. I didn't realize that so many people liked us. It's pretty awesome."

The essential aspect they're working to recapture is the atmosphere that makes Abernathy's so original.

Nicke said, "Not only through the items but I mean the people, the customers are unique, and I've over and over again heard people say that our store feels like a safe space. A place that they feel accepted, and they feel comfortable. So that's really the uniqueness of Abernathy's that'd we like to keep going."

Abernathy's has a Go Fund Me page set up. They're hoping to raise about $5,000 to support the remodel and reopen by August.

In the meantime, they have pop up stores and for locations visit their Facebook page.