Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace is now open and runs through January 15, 2023. Illinois residents will have an additional month to enroll, the same as they did last year.

The Illinois Department of Insurance also released health insurance rates for the 2023 Plan Year. There are eleven issuers offering ACA Marketplace plans for this plan year. There were eleven issuers in Plan Year 2022, eight issuers in Plan Year 2021, and five in Plan Year 2020.

“We’re excited to welcome a new health insurance carrier to the ACA Marketplace this year with Aetna Health Inc. offering health plans in Cook, Lake and McHenry counties,”said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “Throughout the entire state, the number of plans increased again this year and there are now 309 plans. Not every plan is available in every county, but nearly every county has even more plans to choose from than last year. More options and additional time to enroll will allow Illinoisans to make the best possible decisions to find the right health coverage for their family.”

In some regions of the state, consumers will see a decrease in health insurance premiums this year and other areas will see moderate increases. The majority of counties will have rate changes between 0% and 10% (in the second-lowest cost Silver plan). * (* From the 2023 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan.)

“We’re aware that health insurance coverage is an important part of the household budget, and we encourage consumers to visit Getcoveredillinois.gov, where you can find out if you qualify for financial help to reduce the cost of your monthly premiums,” said Laura Pellikan, Executive Director for Get Covered Illinois. “Simply click our Shop and Enroll button to answer three questions that will help us direct you to either the ACA Marketplace where advanced premium tax credits may be available to you, or to Medicaid.”

Consumers must enroll by December 15th to have their health insurance coverage start on January 1st. Otherwise, the coverage will begin later. After the January 15th deadline for Open Enrollment, consumers are only able to purchase insurance coverage on the ACA Marketplace if they have a qualifying life event, such as losing job-based coverage, getting married, having a child, adopting a child or moving.

Last year, 323,427 Illinoisans chose health plans on the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace during Open Enrollment and 12,938 consumers chose their plans during the last month of enrollment, from December 15th to January 15th. ** (** Federal CMS enrollment numbers for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace.)

For the 2023 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan, click here. For information on the ACA Marketplace Open Enrollment period, click here.