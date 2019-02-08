Acts of kindness and the power of positivity bringing joy to Genesis patients

Genesis Health System is using acts of kindness and the power of positivity to bring joy to patients.

The Genesis initiative is called 28 Days of Happiness and goes on during February.

“The concept is that by feeling good about themselves through simple acts of kindness, the power of positivity will be passed down to patients, their families and anyone else coming in contact with Genesis Health System employees,” says Kate Murphy, Manager of Corporate Communications at Genesis.

