After two months, Moline man spends first night in home after flooding

Moline, Illinois - As the water significantly recedes along the rivers in the Quad Cities, it means some can finally access their homes without going through flood waters.

For one man, it means he can finally step foot into his home and stay there.

That's at least the hope for Christopher Andekin of Moline.

He lives at Cloverleaf Village.

As Local 4 News reported last week, some neighbors at the property have been facing flooding for months and are frustrated with the response of management.

Christopher is one of them.

He said flooding from the Rock River and heavy rain sent a foot of water rising around his home, which sits in one of the lower lying areas of the property.

Christopher added that the drain near his home is also ineffective.

Talking with Local 4 News Thursday, he said it looked like the flooding even shifted his trailer, and it might be time to think about moving.

Christopher Andekin said, "Just within the last couple of days."

It's drying out somewhat for Christopher.

Andekin said, "When I try to walk back there, my whole foot just when into the ground."

But the main thing is he's back home.

Andekin said, "I just came back last night and stuff, and I'm still not even positive if I'm going to be able to stay here because of all the muck and stuff that's in here. You can still smell it."

The first full night in two months since flooding surrounded his home of seven years.

Christopher said severe health issues, including COPD and heart problems, were made worse when waters moved in to stay.

Andekin said, "Was having trouble breathing, constantly getting sick and headaches, throwing up."

After a week, which included multiple trips to the hospital, Christopher decided to pack his bags and find somewhere else to stay

He told Local Four News for nearly sixty days that meant he was paying two rents: on his lot at Cloverleaf Village and a room safe from the flooding on an already fixed income.

Andekin said, "I had to take out three loans just to pay the bills."

Now that he's back, he said he wants to see if Cloverleaf will give him back some of his rent for the months he couldn't live there.

But what angers Christopher.

Andekin said, "I'm really disappointed, really frustrated with the whole situation. I really have no words."

It's that he's living in a swamp for the second time since calling this place home.

Andekin said, "When I moved here, and it happened, you know, we told them about this drain, and they promised that it wouldn't happen again."

For Christopher, he wishes management did more to solve it sooner or better yet, keep it from happening.

Andekin said, "It's a very sad situation over here at Cloverleaf."

Local 4 News also spoke with Yes! Communities, the company that owns Cloverleaf.

A spokesperson told Local 4 they worked proactively with the city to install pumps and find ways to address the problem.

Part of the plan going forward is to make improvements to manage the water better.

The spokesperson also said residents should speak with case managers on site about possible assistance.

Andekin said that he is meeting with a local charity to see if they can assist.