Deere & Company announced a partnership Wednesday with Iowa State University to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems.

“Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end result, which means they can’t afford to adopt experimental practices that aren’t proven to deliver the yield they anticipate,” Director of Sustainability at John Deere Jill Sanchez said in a news release. “This demonstration farm, in partnership with ISU, allows us to experience the same uncertainties and challenges as our customers, so that we can test and identify which methods are successful, and deliver proven, innovative, and sustainable solutions to farmers.”

The 80-acre demonstration farm will allow Deere and ISU to test sustainable farming practices in real world scenarios and experience successes and failures through trial and error. Over a five-year production cycle, four different crop production systems will be implemented. The data and insights collected will measure crop productivity, economic cost of production, soil health, water quality, carbon intensity and biodiversity.

“ISU has a longstanding relationship with John Deere, which has allowed us to translate agronomic sciences to practice through field demonstrations to unlock opportunities for farmers,” Matt Darr, Professor of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at ISU, said in the news release. “This new research allows us to test new sustainability solutions, so that farmers can adopt practices they have confidence in.”