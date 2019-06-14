Aldi in Moline reopens

Aldi’s doors re-opened in Moline after being closed more than a month for renovations.

Dozens of customers gathered in front of the newly renovated building for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Over the last few years, the grocery chain spent millions of dollars to renovate nine stores in the Quad-Cities area.

The Moline location was the final one.

The new and improved Aldi includes a revamped refrigerated produce section and organic food options.

Some shoppers tell Local 4 News the wait was torture, but they’re excited to have it back in their neighborhood.

“Wonderful store to shop and the prices are nice,” Emma Waters said. “We love Aldi’s and we haven’t been here for awhile so I’m super happy they’re back open. I’m really happy. “

Emma and her sister Izzy loaded their new grocery bags with strawberries, milk, and yogurt.