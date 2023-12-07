A Davenport manufacturer is now taking applications for a $5,000 STEM scholarship.

Applications are being accepted for American Power Systems, Inc.’s (APS) Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship, worth $5,000, for new college entrants who are pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). APS fully funds the scholarship.

The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit- and need-based, one-time gift. The scholarship is named for the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur who founded APS in 2006. Now in its seventh year, the scholarship encourages bright, creative young people to achieve and excel and helps them change the world.

Eligible students must be graduating in 2024 from a school located in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline, Eldridge, Moline, Pleasant Valley or Rock Island. They must plan to enroll for the first time in an accredited college program in 2024 with a major or specific focus in a science, technology, engineering and/or math field.

Click here to download the required submission materials, including:

Application form

Scholarship essay requirements

Reference letter guidelines

The deadline to apply is February 26, 2024 at noon. APS plans to announce the winner in May 2023.

For more information about the scholarship, click here or here. Email scholarship@americanpowerinc.com for more information.