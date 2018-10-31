News

Antique Spectacular brings best of Quad Cities vintage this weekend

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 07:54 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 07:54 PM CDT

You have a chance to make some great finds in the Quad Cities. It's all happening this weekend at the Antique Spectacular. Dick Taber is a longtime vendor at the vintage market. He joins Local 4 News to talk about the weekend's event.

