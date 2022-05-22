KINGSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Twenty seven people suffered minor injuries Sunday after a bus crashed and rolled on I-95 north of Baltimore, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The crash occurred near Kingsville, Maryland, shortly before 7 a.m., fire officials said in a statement. The vehicle was operated by megabus and was carrying 47 people. Officials said that 15 of the 27 people injured were taken to local hospitals.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by Maryland State Police, Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.

Dan Rodriguez, a megabus spokesman, said in an email that the driver of the bus was among the 15 people taken to the hospital. Several of them have already been released and will be provided transportation to their final destination, he said.

The company will be conducting a thorough review of what happened, but did not have further comment on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“Our top priority is the safety of our customers and employees,” Rodriguez said.

Phil Givens, who lives nearby and took drone footage of the bus on its side, said the crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway. He said that particular stretch of road is straight.

“They’ve been doing construction, but it’s on the northbound side,” he said by phone.

Taylor Morningstar, who works for a local garage that towed the bus away, said by phone that a tire on the passenger side was “most of the way ripped off, probably because of the way (the bus) came down into that ravine.”

“It looked like they may have kicked the windshield out to start funneling (people) out of the bus,” said Morningstar.

He said the bus had a skylight on the roof that was “spiderwebbed” from the impact.